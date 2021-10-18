FYI Philly

Clay's Bakery in Berwyn celebrates 31 years making the Main Line sweeter

By Chandler Lutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Clay's Bakery in Berwyn celebrates 31 years of making specialty cakes

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When it comes to sweet treats from the Main Line, Clay's Creative Corner Bakery has been the area's premier one-stop-shop for 31 years.

The scratch bakery makes an array of pastries, cupcakes, brownies, decorated cookies, ready-made, and specialty cakes.

Some of their popular sweets are the tollhouse chocolate chip cookies and their chocolate chip pound cake.

Denise Bones and her husband Bill have owned and operated the family bakery since 1990 and walking through the doors you are made to feel like a part of their family.

"All of my children are involved in the business. I have five children and now my granddaughter is involved," Denise says.

Clay's offers layered and pound cakes with specialty fillings, toppings, and colors to create cakes for every occasion. Denise says she's seen it all from making cakes for weddings to divorces. The bakery is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 am-6 pm and Saturdays from 8 am-4 pm.


Clay's Creative Corner Bakery | Instagram | Facebook
700 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312
610-647-2119
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi bakeryfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Oct. 17 FYI Philly: Tour new W Hotel, Vegans are Us, Philly Film Fest
Philly Film Festival returns to in-person shows for 30th anniversary
Van Leeuwen scoops up finely crafted ice cream from fancy to fun
The W Hotel Philadelphia makes its mark in Center City
TOP STORIES
Man dead, teen injured after shooting near Philly high school
Police: Fight led to shooting inside Lancaster, Pa. mall
Philly Film Festival returns to in-person shows for 30th anniversary
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Police ID 14-year-old killed by driver in Delaware
Philly resident voices concerns after ATV riders fill city streets
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
Show More
'You are not alone:' Lane Johnson issues message on mental health
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Eagles superfan Giovanni reunited with Wentz in Indy
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Trial postponed for man accused of shooting 6 Philly police officers
More TOP STORIES News