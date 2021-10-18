Clay's Bakery in Berwyn celebrates 31 years making the Main Line sweeter

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When it comes to sweet treats from the Main Line, Clay's Creative Corner Bakery has been the area's premier one-stop-shop for 31 years.The scratch bakery makes an array of pastries, cupcakes, brownies, decorated cookies, ready-made, and specialty cakes.Some of their popular sweets are the tollhouse chocolate chip cookies and their chocolate chip pound cake.Denise Bones and her husband Bill have owned and operated the family bakery since 1990 and walking through the doors you are made to feel like a part of their family."All of my children are involved in the business. I have five children and now my granddaughter is involved," Denise says.Clay's offers layered and pound cakes with specialty fillings, toppings, and colors to create cakes for every occasion. Denise says she's seen it all from making cakes for weddings to divorces. The bakery is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 am-6 pm and Saturdays from 8 am-4 pm.700 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312610-647-2119