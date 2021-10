CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high-speed crash in South Jersey played out like a movie stunt early Wednesday morning.Police said the driver rolled over 10 times, took down a traffic light and landed in a shopping center parking lot.It happened on Route 30 at Trout Avenue in Clementon at about 1:30 a.m.Police said the driver was traveling at high rate of speed when the crash occurred.The driver was trapped and had to be pulled from the wreckage by first responders.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.