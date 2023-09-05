6abc employees donate hundreds of clothing items, accessories to Philly nonprofit The Wardrobe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For days, the entrance to our 6abc studios has been filled with hundreds of pieces of donated clothing items.

On Tuesday, all of these boxes were packed up and prepared for their journey to a nonprofit in Philadelphia.

Action News employees were encouraged to donate suits, dresses, shirts, pants and shoes for a clothing drive, with a few familiar faces helping load up the items into the vans outside.

All of these items were sent to The Wardrobe in Center City, who helps people with clothing insecurities dress for success for both life and work.