Germantown small business weaves new life into old clothing

GERMANTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Germantown small business is weaving new life in the quality of old clothes.

Community members learn how to mend their old clothes instead of discarding them.

"Maybe it's vintage, maybe it has sentimental value, maybe it belonged to a loved one. It's a nice way to be able to reincorporate those items back into your wardrobe," said Gertz.

With the recently opened physical space, Gertz holds workshops for sewing connoisseurs looking for a community space.

"Having a space here kind of means I can bring community members into this space to learn a new skill," she said. "It's nice to bring some life into the studio...I think a lot of people who are interested in crafting and sewing kind of crave that community aspect," said Gertz.

For more information on Spokes & Stitches, check out their website.