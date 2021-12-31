Video shows suspects wanted in fatal shooting at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video was released Friday of two men wanted for a deadly double shooting outside a gentlemen's club in Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 5900 block of Tacony Street.Arriving officers located an unresponsive 32-year-old male shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and left leg.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police were then notified of a second shooting victim, a 42-year-old male, who had been taken by a private car to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Investigators say a group of four males, including at least one of the victims, was standing outside the club when another man passed them.Police say the passerby got into a verbal altercation with one of the shooting victims.Following the verbal altercation, police say the group of males jumped the other man and assaulted him.Police say a friend of the man was a short distance away and saw what was happening.The man's friend pulled out a gun and shot at the group of males, police say.Police say the video shows the men at the establishment early Tuesday morning about one hour before the shooting.A woman in the video is considered a person of interest in the case.Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call police.