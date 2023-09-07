Lainey Wilson makes CMA Awards history with nine nominations

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations with nine. Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen and more are also nominated.

LOS ANGELES -- The Country Music Association has announced its nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards. For the second year in a row, Lainey Wilson is leading the charge. She's earned nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

With these nominations, Wilson makes history, becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the final ballot. Last year, Wilson earned six CMA nods.

It's been a whirlwind couple of years for the artist, who told On The Red Carpet back in June, "These are the moments that I've been praying for and hoping for for years."

"There was a time in my career I didn't think I'd have a thousand people would come watch me sing," Jelly Roll said in June at CMA Fest.

The singer, who's also had an incredible year, earned five CMA nominations including Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs and HARDY have four nominations each.

Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen each have three nominations.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning return as hosts of the CMA Awards, taking place in Nashville November 8, airing on ABC.

The full nominations list is below.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll (Producer: Austin Nivarel, Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun)

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"wait in the truck" - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells, Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

Album of the year

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" -- Ashley McBryde

"Bell Bottom Country" -- Lainey Wilson

"Gettin' Old" -- Luke Combs

"One Thing At A Time" -- Morgan Wallen

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" -- Kelsea Ballerini

Song of the year

"Fast Car" -- Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

"Heart Like A Truck" -- Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know" -- Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

"Tennessee Orange" -- Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

"wait in the truck" -- Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical event of the year

"Save Me" -- Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)" -- Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Thank God" -- Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) (Producer: Dann Huff)

"wait in the truck" -- HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells)

"We Don't Fight Anymore" -- Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce)

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year

"Light On In The Kitchen" -- Ashley McBryde (Director: Reid Long)

"Memory Lane" -- Old Dominion (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)

"Need A Favor" -- Jelly Roll (Director: Patrick Tohill)

"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis (Director: Running Bear)

"wait in the truck" -- HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Director: Justin Clough)

New artist of the year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters