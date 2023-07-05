Head Women's Hockey Coach at Princeton University steps in to help Philadelphia Flyers

If you look closely on the ice at the Flyer's Development Camp, you may notice something seemingly out of place: a ponytail.

Coach Cara Morey's resume is one that commands respect, both on and off the ice.

"I always go and ask the guys how my ponytail looks before practice because I know there are cameras, and I think it breaks the ice. It's just funny," said Coach Cara Morey.

Morey is the longtime Head Women's Hockey Coach at Princeton University. For the past three years, she's been helping to coach the Philadelphia Flyers.

"It was intimidating the first year, but once you put your skates on and you're out there, everyone kinda forgets that you have a ponytail," she recalled. "I think I was more nervous of their reaction because they haven't had women coaching them before, and I think the most uplifting surprise was how responsive they were."

She is a two-time finalist for Ivy League Coach of the Year, coaches the Canadian National team, and was a two-sport star at Brown University, playing ice hockey and field hockey.

All this is on top of her home life, where she is a mother to three daughters and married to former NFL player Sean Morey, who was once a Philadelphia Eagle.

When asked what the difference was between coaching Princeton's women's team and the NHL players, Morey says honestly, not much.

"I think the difference is just they're bigger, stronger, faster? And I think the girls listen a little bit better, their attention span is a little bit longer, not a lot. But I think honestly there's so much more in common than it is different," she said.

And while right now there aren't any women on an NHL bench, Morey believes the time is coming.

"Of all the major sports I think hockey is, for some reason, a little bit behind in bringing in women and minorities," Morey said. "I think the NHL has made a really clear push in that direction. Once you give us a chance, it's going to open a lot of eyes. But it has to be the right people and it has to be for the right reasons, and I think you're going to see some incredible women come into this field."