Coachella: The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West among headliners

Earlier this week, a source told CNN that West did not want to take the stage in the midst of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian and in the wake of his one-sided feud with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.
In the past several weeks West has taken to social media to air his grievances about co-parenting issues with Kardashian.
The Party & The After Party
The annual event is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and this year is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.
