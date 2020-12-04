water search

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Cape May after boat overturns

By
CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell into the water when a fishing boat capsized near Cape May.

Officials said a good Samaritan found the 32-foot fishing vessel overturned around 2 p.m. Thursday and pulled one person out of the water.

A second person remains missing.



The Coast Guard said it is using multiple boats and a helicopter to search for the missing man.

A C-130 plane from North Carolina was expected to join the search.

SEE ALSO: Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
EMBED More News Videos

"For a minute there I was thinking, 'This is very bad. There's no one around,'" Stuart Bee said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape maycoast guardwater rescuewater searchboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER SEARCH
Body of missing swimmer found in N.J. lake: Police
Search continues for 'Glee' star believed to have drowned
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Brothers found dead after going missing at Murderkill River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manayunk community remembers beloved officer who died from COVID
Shooting at South Jersey shopping center leaves 1 dead
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory
Man accused of trying to kidnap women in Pa., South Jersey now in custody
'Shop Black Business Friday'' aims to help Philadelphians hit hard by pandemic
Intruders tie up Philly homeowner, steal car: Police
Show More
PHL announces new COVID-19 testing site
Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Grit Fitness
UPenn a cappella group competing for national recognition
AccuWeather: Showers today, steady rain tonight into Saturday morning
Pedestrian struck and killed in Maple Shade, NJ
More TOP STORIES News