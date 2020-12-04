Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Cape May after boat overturns

Officials said a good Samaritan found the 32-foot fishing vessel overturned around 2 p.m. Thursday and pulled one person out of the water.
A second person remains missing.
A boat capsized near Cape May, N.J at approximately 2 p.m. One person was retrieved by a good Samaritan. Coast Guard members from Atlantic City and Cape May are searching for the other person onboard with air and surface assets. pic.twitter.com/RtWU4YdYLy— USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) December 4, 2020
The Coast Guard said it is using multiple boats and a helicopter to search for the missing man.
A C-130 plane from North Carolina was expected to join the search.
SEE ALSO: Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story