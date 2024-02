It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Heavy flames tore through a home in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

The call came in around 8:18 p.m. for a massive blaze on the 200 block of Charles Street in Coatesville.

There have been no reports of any injuries, but more than 10 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.