crash

1 injured in Chester County crash involving tractor-trailer, piece of farm equipment

One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, farm equipment

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured in a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a piece of farm equipment in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3000 block of Limestone Road in Cochranville.

Authorities said the road was shut down after the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countycar crashpennsylvania newstractor trailerfarmingcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Rising US traffic deaths put focus on Roosevelt Boulevard
Coatesville man arrested in murder of 2 women, unborn child
Truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashes on Pa. highway
5 dead after boats collided head-on Memorial Day weekend
TOP STORIES
Electric providers raising rates in Pennsylvania | Here's how much
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
What we know about search for missing swimmer in Wildwood
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Loud 'boom parties' angering residents in NJ, Philadelphia
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty Storm Today; More Widespread Tomorrow
Lawsuit alleges security failures in murder at Jefferson Hospital
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Man shot and killed while standing on North Philly sidewalk: Police
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
More TOP STORIES News