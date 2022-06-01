1 injured in Chester County crash involving tractor-trailer, piece of farm equipment

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured in a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a piece of farm equipment in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3000 block of Limestone Road in Cochranville.Authorities said the road was shut down after the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment.It's not yet clear if anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash.