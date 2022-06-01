COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured in a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a piece of farm equipment in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3000 block of Limestone Road in Cochranville.
Authorities said the road was shut down after the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.
One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
It's not yet clear if anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash.
MORE TOP STORIES:
1 injured in Chester County crash involving tractor-trailer, piece of farm equipment
One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News