Biker pleads guilty to aggravated assault after video captures Center City attack

According to investigators, Cody Heron admitted that he was responsible for initiating the altercation and that he had a gun.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 4:40AM
Biker pleads guilty to aggravated assault after video captures Center City attack
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The biker seen in a viral video of an attack in Center City has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Cody Heron was arrested after attacking a woman, including jumping on the back window of her car, which sent shards of glass into the vehicle and on top of her children.

The incident happened outside City Hall back on October 1, 2023.

When he was confronted by the mother, the suspect picked up a black handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her before taking off.

On Wednesday, authorities said Heron admitted that he was responsible for initiating the altercation and that he had a gun.

