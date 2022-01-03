Montgomery County school staff member dies from complications of COVID-19: Officials

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County school district is mourning the loss of a staff member who died from complications of COVID-19.The Colonial School District in Plymouth Meeting sent out a letter to families announcing all schools in the district will be closed on Monday, January 3.District officials said the Colonial Elementary School staff member passed away on Sunday."Out of respect for the loss of this valued employee, and the many emotions we know this devastating news brings for our staff, students, and families, we've made the decision to close all schools in the Colonial School District for (Monday)," the letter read.The district plans to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday.Officials said school counselors will be available virtually and by phone for any students who would like to talk.The district said administrative and counseling teams at Colonial Elementary "will be prepared to share this difficult news with students in a caring and thoughtful way on Tuesday."