Arts & Entertainment

Mystical mashup "Come Away" is now streaming

By
If there were ever a time to truly believe in magic, this seems to be a good one!

A brand new film just hit our family of streaming apps. It's a story where real-life pain meets the power of the imagination.

It also stars some of our favorite actors and fairytale characters.

"Come Away" is a mystical mashup of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, but in this film, they are siblings in a real-life setting.

It stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

Their family suffers a great tragedy and the children tap into the power of wonder.

I had a chance to chat with David, about how critical that notion is.

"We actually made the film before the pandemic," says Oyelowo. "We couldn't have known that all of humanity would be going through this challenging time. The film has become even more resonant than we thought it would be when we first made it. To take a leaf out of that book, when it comes to imagination, and still finding joy in the midst of challenge, is something that I think is so important."

The film also taps into the whimsy that adults tend to let fade away as we grow older.

"As adults, sometimes some of the magic, some of the joy, some of your wide-eyed appreciation for life gets eroded," he says. "This brings us back."

"Come Away" is on our family of connected apps right now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmagicentertainmentmovies
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
Vaccine doses could come to New Jersey in December
Woman shares emotional story of COVID's impact on family, Latino community
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says
6,808 additional cases of COVID-19, 108 new deaths reported in Pa.
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
Show More
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Fire damages barn at Karamoor Winery in Blue Bell
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
Philly Zoo-a-thon raises more than $675,000 and counting
More TOP STORIES News