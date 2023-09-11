Revolutionary War sword of Commodore John Barry is coming to Museum of the American Revolution

Revolutionary War sword of Commodore John Barry is coming to Museum of the American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Revolutionary War sword of Commodore John Barry is coming back to Philadelphia for the first time in more than 80 years.

Action News got a first look at the iconic piece of history that goes on display Wednesday at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

The sword is on loan from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barry is considered the "Father of the U.S. Navy" for his service during the war and during George Washington's presidency.

The museum says Barry's descendants sold a number of his possessions in 1939, including his sword.

It eventually became a prized possession of President Kennedy, who had it hanging in the Oval office.

Now, the historic artifact will sit encased for the next year in the museum's exhibit which explores the "War at Sea."

The exhibit will be unveiled on September 13th, which is known as Commodore John Barry day and marks the anniversary of his passing.