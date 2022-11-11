Several Veterans Day events being held around Philly, but check before you go due to rain

The Philadelphia area will be the scene for many Veterans Day events amid a rainy forecast.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are several events scheduled around the Philadelphia area for Veterans Day, but be sure to check the plans have not been adjusted or canceled due to the rain in the forecast.

There's an annual wreath laying and salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary Soldier at Washington Square Park.

Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to attend. The ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. Friday.

Battleship New Jersey on the Camden Waterfront will hold their ceremony at 11 a.m, Friday, but now it will take place inside the Officers' Wardroom due to the forecast. It is free for all to attend.

At Penn's Landing, the ceremonies planned for the and Korean and Vietnam Veterans memorials have now been moved to 11 a.m. and noon Sunday respectively.

In Media, Delaware County, their annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled. A ceremony will still be held at the Towne House restaurant at 11 a.m.

In addition, The Museum of the American Revolution has special programs throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Postcards & Poppies

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Discovery Cart

10 Minute Pop-Up Talks

Starting at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Walking Tours

On Friday only:

Starting at 11 a.m.

Philly POPS Performance

On Saturday and Sunday:

1:15 & 3:15 p.m.

Joseph Plumb Martin Performances

On Sunday only:

9 - 10:30 a.m.

Relaxed Experience Morning