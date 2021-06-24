Community & Events

Community College of Philadelphia holds annual 'Black and Gold Gala' virtually

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News anchor Rick Williams served as master of ceremonies at the Community College of Philadelphia's annual Black and Gold Gala.

The College Foundation's signature fundraising event took place Wednesday virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2018, the gala has raised more than $1 million to support student scholarships.

