NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local construction company is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to help the organization build 20 homes from scratch in North Philadelphia.Dale Corporation committed to starting construction on the future affordable homes at Habitat for Humanity's "Oxford Green."The support from Dale will save Habitat about three weeks of construction time per home.The construction company says this is the type of partnership they've been pursuing for a long time."To be out here and helping habitat build these homes for future homeowners is just natural for us and we feel very proud of being partners with Habitat"Dale Corporation says they plan to help Habitat for Humanity with other projects throughout the city, to help families in need.