good morning america

6abc is joining Good Morning America and Feeding America to hold Day of Hope to raise awareness about food insecurity during coronavirus pandemic

With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children, but we can all help make a difference in our communities.

In partnership with Feeding America, "Good Morning America" is staging a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9, to share food resources with viewers, and in Philadelphia, 6abc is a proud partner of this effort.

  • If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information about food banks in your area.
  • If you 're in a position to give, go to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to donate. If you would like to donate food, FeedingAmerica.org can direct you to your local food bank. Call them first to find out what their food donation policy is right now.
  • You can also help out by checking in with neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members who might be struggling to purchase nutritious meals and direct them to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove. Be sure to shop responsibly and not hoard staples that everyone needs.


Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year. The nationwide network of Feeding America member food banks and their partner food pantries and meal programs reach every county and community in the United States.

In Philadelphia our partner agencies include:





Anyone can support their local food bank by donating online, raising awareness by sharing food bank messaging on social media or advocating for support at the federal level.

See more from ABC's Day of Hope with Feeding America on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, April 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfeeding americacoronavirusfood bankhungergood morning america
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6abc, 'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Started a Live Cooking Show Called Ginger's Cook Club
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House keeping eye on Philly as potential COVID-19 hot spot
1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pa.
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Biden discusses Trump phone call, surprising COVID-19 consequences
COVID-19 cases rise to 4,777 in Philadelphia
COVID-19 pandemic hitting Philadelphians hard
AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Nice and Mild This Afternoon
Show More
New cloth mask policy, arrest guidance within Philly Police Department
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
How to help the seniors in your life during COVID-19
ACME Markets limiting number of customers
More TOP STORIES News