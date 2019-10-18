Community & Events

A donated Avalon, N.J. cottage was on the move

AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An over size load made its way through Avalon Friday morning.

The house on the move is a generous donation from a local family.

On top of a flatbed truck, this shore cottage made its way 15 miles to Upper Township.

Adam Szyfman bought the lot, but knew his young family would need more space, so he donated the two-bedroom house to Habitat for Humanity.

The cottage was recently updated so the family didn't want to tear it town.

They also donated $5,000 dollars to help with this big move.

Now, the cottage will be someone else's forever home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsavalon boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Pa. woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself
Downingtown Area School District investigating data breach
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted
Body found in Bucks County creek: Police
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Show More
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Audio: First responders find Berks County siblings hanging in basement
Police investigating homicide in Whitehall Township
Mail theft caught on video in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News