A donated Avalon, N.J. cottage was on the move

AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An over size load made its way through Avalon Friday morning.The house on the move is a generous donation from a local family.On top of a flatbed truck, this shore cottage made its way 15 miles to Upper Township.Adam Szyfman bought the lot, but knew his young family would need more space, so he donated the two-bedroom house to Habitat for Humanity.The cottage was recently updated so the family didn't want to tear it town.They also donated $5,000 dollars to help with this big move.Now, the cottage will be someone else's forever home.