Big Apple Circus in Northeast Philadelphia until June 24

The Big Apple Circus and its famous big top are in town at the Philadelphia Mills Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.Wednesday is opening night and they promise a big show to celebrate their 40th anniversary.Nik Wallenda, High Wire Performer said, "It's a show that features performers around the world including a gentleman who is one of only 10 people in the world to ever catch the quadruple somersault on flying trapeze. We have a couple of brothers from Italy who juggle each other on their feet, believe it or not, so it is a really cool show that's exciting for all ages."Nik Wallenda is the 10-time world record holding high wire artist famous for his daring feats.He tells Action News the circus is nostalgic, it's something families can share together.And he would know. He was born into a family known for its fearless acts and you can watch one of their most famous stunts daily for the next few weeks."I am performing on the high wire. I close the show with a seven-person pyramid my great grandfather created back in 1947. We have performed it for seven generations. I am 7th generation now in my family," Wallenda said."So yea, come watch us at the Philadelphia Mills Mall, said Elayne Kramer.Kramer is an award-winning contortionist and 6th generation circus performer.She says she's not naturally double jointed, but learned and trained since the age of 4 and wants people to be inspired that they can do anything.The Big Apple Circus is at the Philadelphia Mills Mall in the parking lot by Dave and Busters from today through Sunday, June 24.