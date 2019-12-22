community journalist

Caroline's giving tree is making wishes come true this Christmas

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- 12-year-old Caroline can't remember a holiday season where she wasn't helping collect presents for kids her age.

This is thanks to the giving tree at her dad's Doylestown restaurant, Farmhouse Tavern.

Her mom started this project nine years ago and Caroline showed overwhelming interest at roughly the age of three. It's been a family tradition ever since.

They work in partnership with the local Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, which identifies five anonymous families for Caroline to collect for. She creates gift tags to hang on the tree, which patrons of the Farmhouse excitedly take to check off the wishlist.

The community has donated everything from a bicycle, a woodworking toolkit, a Kindle, and more to benefit local families. Caroline's mom tells us there is about 200 gifts donated by the end of the season.

Stephanie was only 10 years old when she decided to donate Halloween costumes. Community Journalist Matteo catches up with her at age 17.

