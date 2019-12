The outdoor holiday markets right in the center of the city have become a holiday tradition in Philadelphia. The Christmas Village in Love Park is the biggest ever, migrating over to the North side of City Hall, this season.It will transport you around the world to an authentic German Christmas Market, while the Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park, on City Hall's West side, is a celebration of dozens of local artisans.Love Park, 1501 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102