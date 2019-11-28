NJ families welcome Coast Guard recruits for Thanksgiving dinner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5723249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Philadelphia Marine lost his life in World War II over 70 years ago. Today, his remains were reunited with his family just in time for Thanksgiving.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- In a house a few blocks from the blistering winds of the Atlantic Ocean, three 19-year-old Coast Guard recruits have a reason to give thanks.They were invited by one of many volunteer families to have a warm home away from home this Thanksgiving.It's part of the Red Cross' Operation Fireside, where recruits from the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May are "adopted" by local families on Thanksgiving. Ocean City resident Gary Halbe says it's their own way of thanking them for taking up a life of service to our country.Watch our video to see this new family-for-the-day enjoy Thanksgiving together.