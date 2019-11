EMBED >More News Videos We sat down for lunch with three local veterans to have them share their sentiments. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- PFC Joseph F. Boschetti is missing in action no longer.It's been 76 years since the Battle of Tarawa, which killed about 1,000 Marines and Sailors including this Manayunk native.Today, several veterans groups from Philadelphia honored Boschetti and his family as his remains touched down on U.S. soil for the first time since the 1940s.Watch our video to see due respects paid to the fallen Marine.