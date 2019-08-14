"Code Differently" program in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A program in New Castle is giving teens on-the-job coding experience.The non-profit 'Code Differently,' has taken 25 high school students under its wings.They are learning to code and apply those skills to build real websites for real clients.Many of the teens had no prior coding experience and no interest in it. But now..."It's great. Like I love it. I can actually see myself doing this in the future. I really learned a lot and I feel like I can take what I learned and I can do something big with it."Clients like the owner of Kickback.com, says he was amazed what his team of students created.The coding program is part of the summer youth employment program and a long-term effort by New Castle County to teach 1,000 kids to code.