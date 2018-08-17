COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Couple's sunrise Art Museum engagement caught by Action Cam

Couple's sunrise Art Museum engagement caught by Action Cam: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on August 17, 2018.

FAIRMOUNT (WPVI) --
A couple from East Passyunk got engaged this morning and an Action News crew happened to be there to capture the special moment.

Jonathan Silver and Emily Kleimo were sitting on the steps of the Art Museum, when Jonathan popped the question. The Action Cam caught the moment Emily burst into tears and of course said yes.

Jonathan says he woke Emily up Friday morning and told her they were going on an adventure. He brought her to the Art Museum steps to watch the sunrise, which is something she wanted to do.

The Action News crew caught the surprise proposal by accident after being in the area to cover another story.

Of course we wanted to know how long these two have been together.

"Four years this month. We were set up by a mutual friend, we were just talking about how lucky we are that happened," said Emily.

The couple tells Action News that the ring is very sentimental. It includes a diamond from Jonathan's mother, a diamond from Emily's great-grandmother and a diamond that represents the two of them.
