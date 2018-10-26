COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Delaware County EMS Chief Robert Reeder remembered

Delaware County EMS Chief Robert Reeder remembered.

Dan Patrick
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Co-workers, friends, and family gathered Thursday at the Brookhaven Community Center to remember the life of Crozer EMS Chief Robert "Bob" Reeder.

The 61-year-old father and grandfather from Cochranville passed away Saturday while on duty, working a charity event at the Talen Energy Stadium.

He suffered a heart attack.

Reeder has been remembered all week in social media posts for his hard work ethic in a career that lasted 36 years in Delaware County.

His final resting place will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield.
