Delaware County EMS Chief Robert Reeder remembered

Co-workers, friends, and family gathered Thursday at the Brookhaven Community Center to remember the life of Crozer EMS Chief Robert "Bob" Reeder.The 61-year-old father and grandfather from Cochranville passed away Saturday while on duty, working a charity event at the Talen Energy Stadium.He suffered a heart attack.Reeder has been remembered all week in social media posts for his hard work ethic in a career that lasted 36 years in Delaware County.His final resting place will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield.