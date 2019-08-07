Community & Events

Delaware Valley sorority and fraternity members donate to Red Cross

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People rolled up their sleeves in Spring Garden for a good cause.

Members of area African-American fraternities and sororities stopped by the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.

The Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage and needs donors.

The supply is so low that to get people in the door, the Red Cross is offering five-dollar Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates through the 29.
