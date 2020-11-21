Despite partial shutdown, city holiday traditions continue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For local artist, Carol Stamper the weekend opening of Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is her first in-person showcase this year."We have not done any shows this year because it's been so crazy with the pandemic," said Stamper.While the mayor tightened restrictions on city businesses Friday, some holiday traditions are managing to continue in a partial lockdown."We have socially distanced waiting lines, and hand sanitizer stations," said Tobias Fischer, public relations manager for Christmas Village. "It does not look as packed as it did last year. We only brought back 50 percent of the vendors."Chestnut Hill is making similar modifications for their popular holiday events."Our stag and doe shopping are normally evening events. We made them all day and night time," said Phillip Dawson, executive director of Chestnut Hill. "That way, people can come out without crowds."Dawson says their stores will have special fliers that are designed to show their crowd capacity.Something Dawson looks forward to, with small businesses banking on the support of local shoppers to survive.