FYI Philly

Dilworth Park glides into summer with Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink

By Natalie Jason
Dilworth Park glides into summer with new roller rink

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Things are slowly rolling back to normal in Center City.

And with the warm weather here, it's time to take a spin around the rink.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is a new attraction at Dilworth Park, featuring family-friendly options for enjoying time outdoors safely.

Sessions are timed to control capacity, and masks are required.

Snacks are available at the Air Grille Cafe, and there is plenty of seating in the beer garden. The rink is open now through July 11th.


Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink | Center City District | Facebook

Dilworth Park
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-983-1291
Hours: Sun. - Thurs. 11am to 8:45pm & Fri. - Sat. 11am to 11:15pm
