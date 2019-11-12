Community & Events

Director and Actor Travis Greisler comes home

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A Bucks County native who has made it to Broadway came home Tuesday to hear from potential future stars.

Those are students from Philadelphia's Performing Arts High School belting out a tune from Shrek the Musical.

Before they put on that show next week, they got advice from Director and Actor Travis Greisler.

He urged them to embrace what they love.

Greisler is in town, directing the musical 'Once' at the Bucks County Play House.
