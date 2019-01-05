Disney characters taking to the ice to celebrate 100 years of magic in Trenton

More than 50 of your favorite Disney characters are taking the ice to celebrate 100 years of magic, and there's just one day left on its stop in Trenton."The show goes by so quick, we just have so much fun backstage," says TJ Bunch, Head of Wardrobe.The costumes, the props, and the glam -- it's all just a tiny fraction of what goes on to recreate the magic night after night."You can expect to see some spectacular acts. There are tons and tons of princesses and princes," says Bunch."There are so many Disney movies that you can see in this show. It's pretty much anything you can think of. We've got Frozen, we have Mulan, Aladdin," says performer Michelle Fee."We work with amazing athletes who train and train, and I mean, they are perfect. They are perfection in what they do," Bunch says.One of those athletes is New Jersey native Tricia DeFelice. This marks her first season with the show."It's kind of been a childhood dream. So it's been really exciting to get to work with all the cool performers here and get to go through the rehearsal process," says DeFelice.She portrays the role of Jesse from Toy Story, bringing the character to life on ice."I have a ton of people coming to see almost every single show, so it'll be really exciting to get to perform for them," says DeFelice.The tour is also celebrating Mickey's 90th birthday with a special treat for the audience right before the show."No matter if you're 90-years-old, or if you're one-year-old. The magic it brings, the joy it brings. It brings families together, and that is what Disney is about," says Bunch.------