If you ever wanted to 'find your inner Bollywood', here's your chance!
Doonya - The Bollywood Workout is inspired by Indian dance moves, and is done to Indian music!
Chaitali Baviskar, MHSA is a local instructor who was starting to build a following here in Philly with her in-person sessions when the pandemic hit. Since the stay home orders were mandated, she has been leading the workouts online.
Doonya - The Bollywood Workout | Register for Virtual Doonya Classes
For updates on return to in-person classes, email: chaitali@doonya.com
Doonya, an Indian-inspired Bollywood class is a must-try workout
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More