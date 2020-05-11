Community & Events

Doonya, an Indian-inspired Bollywood class is a must-try workout

By Natalie Jason
If you ever wanted to 'find your inner Bollywood', here's your chance!

Doonya - The Bollywood Workout is inspired by Indian dance moves, and is done to Indian music!

Chaitali Baviskar, MHSA is a local instructor who was starting to build a following here in Philly with her in-person sessions when the pandemic hit. Since the stay home orders were mandated, she has been leading the workouts online.

Doonya - The Bollywood Workout | Register for Virtual Doonya Classes

For updates on return to in-person classes, email: chaitali@doonya.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsasian american & pacific islander heritage monthvisions
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Philly cash assistance program open to applications Monday
Bucks Co. officials press Wolf's office to move up reopening date
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Fmr. Philadelphia mayor calls for city apology in MOVE bombing
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Masks now required at PHL
19 year old shot while getting into car: Police
Speeding driver causes fiery crash on I-495: Police
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
More TOP STORIES News