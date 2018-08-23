Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces

If there's one thing that will bring a smile to your face, it's a room full of energetic puppies.That was certainly the case, here in Meadowbrook Thursday, as a retirement home was invaded by 15 pooches.They were brought here to Holy Redeemer Saint Joseph Manor, to play, parade and provide some puppy love to the residents.It was called the "dog days of summer pup parade".The seniors seemed to love these furrry visitors, and they even made doggy bags with treats to hand out to the pups and their owners.The event was not only considered recreational therapy for the residents, but also a way to bring a little joy to those who might need it.