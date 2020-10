CHADDS FORD, PA (WPVI) -- Even though October is wine-ing down, there's still time for adults to get their trick-or-treat on.At Chaddsford Winery in Delaware County, one of their most popular seasonal activities is the Adult Trick or Treat.After purchasing a wine kit of one red, one white, and one fruity original, guests are invited to enjoy the wines at home, or venture into gourmet shops around West Chester for the perfect pairings.632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317610-388-6221