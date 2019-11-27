Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The clock is ticking and we are now just hours away from the 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.Eakins Ovals has been transformed into a rehearsal stage. It's almost go-time for the big day and groups are making sure every tune is pitch perfect, all the dance moves are in sync and musicians are making sure they play the right note. Performers say they are ready to shine."I didn't know what to expect today but it is really cool. The environment is really cool. I really can't wait to perform in front of everyone. It is my first time doing anything like this so I am really excited," said Dylan Klevan of South Philadelphia."There are nerves but they are good nerves. I think most performers, we work off of nerves, that is kind of like the energy we use to get through it," said Nicholas Parker of Center City.Excited parents, beaming with pride, watched their kids rehearse. Whether it's practice or the parade day, the cheers and support will be displayed in full force."We are very excited. It is exciting to see them rehearse because we are not sure if we can sit here tomorrow," said Diane Walls of Camden, Delaware"Thanksgiving is a rough day, so I got all the family stuff, the cooking and everything else that has to go on. I figured today was a good opportunity and heck, I got the best seats in the house today," said Paul Klevan of South PhiladelphiaDrone 6 got a birds-eye view of the rehearsals that will last well into the night. Come Thanksgiving morning, it will all pay off.For the performers, that's when it's go-time and the magic happens, and they all play their role to bring the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade to life."These folks will walk away with this memory of being in the 100th parade forever," said Todd Marcocci, co-producer of the parade.The parade kicks off at 8:15 a.m. from 20th & JFK in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving morning. It will broadcast on 6abc at 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captioned.