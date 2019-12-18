Camden first grader scores ride in fire truck for reading contest

CAMDEN, N.J. -- While first-grader Sy'riah Syms got ready for school this morning, a big, red and particularly loud truck was waiting to drive her there.It was an award she earned through H.B.Wilson School's "Fired Up for Literacy" Contest. Her mom tells us she read more than 20 books from the end of October until mid-December. She read more hours during this time than every other student who participated up to fourth grade!Camden Fire Department's finest were there to give her the first-place treatment, sounding sirens and demonstrating neat technology used to fight fires.Upon arrival to school, hundreds of students were waiting to cheer her on!Staff says the program is a way to bridge the gap between school and home, as parents are the cornerstone of encouraging reading and other extracurricular activities for their children. Sy'riah's parents supported her by frequently taking her to the library across the street from their house.Sy'riah may only be in first grade, but she knows she wants to grow up to become a teacher!