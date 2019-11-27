Community & Events

FOP honors families of fallen heroes at Thanksgiving breakfast

Northeast Philadelphia, PA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers and surrounding communities gathered in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday for the annual FOP Survivors Thanksgiving Breakfast.

Holidays can be particularly tough on the families of fallen heroes.

Philadelphia police helped honor 40 families of police officers who were killed in the line of duty.



The annual FOP Survivors Thanksgiving Breakfast was hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police at Lodge 5 Headquarters.

In addition to breakfast, each of the families in attendance also took home Thanksgiving dinners and holiday items.

The FOP also hosts the same kind of event at Christmas to remember the heroes lost, and bring families together who share the unspeakable bond.

