Community & Events

Former cops analyze commissioner Outlaw's response to city's recent unrest

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former police brass in New York City and in surrounding areas say, anytime a police commissioner has to confront the community, it's a problem and often a no-win situation.

When the smoke cleared, the glass was swept up, and the looting subsided, questions about Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw began to percolate through the police force: 'Was the city prepared?'

"The Philadelphia police department was not prepared for what happened," said Michael Chitwood, a retired police superintendent.

Chitwood who is recently retired from The Upper Darby Police Department and longtime Philadelphia cop says, it's clear not enough officers were on duty for the tinder box that exploded after the disturbing death of George Floyd.

But he and others stress, Philadelphia police were not alone.

"You'd rather have those officers in reserve just for safety. Just as far as New York goes I don't think New York was prepared either," said Robert Boyce, retired NYPD member.

Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and the former chief of detectives of NYPD said, "I don't think any police department saw the enormity of this and how this would end out."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, "We'll get better, I think we get better with time. It changes each and every time. We can Monday morning quarterback all day, but you never know what you'll get and there's no crystal ball."

Outlaw has also come under fire for numerous incidents of alleged police brutality against protesters. Including the use of tear gas on the Vine Street Expressway.

"I am deeply concerned about this, as a result, I have launched several concurrent internal affairs investigations," said Outlaw.

Chitwood says he doesn't have a problem with the use of tear gas. "The tear gas is a tool in the toolbox of law enforcement."

Chitwood goes on to say police commissioners are often damned if they do, damned if they don't. He says it appears Commissioner Outlaw has her footing now.

"I think right now they are doing an excellent job and things are under control," said Chitwood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapolice officercommunitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Pa. counties shed restrictions; possible outbreak in Erie Co.
Stay-at-home order lifted, Philly area moves to yellow phase
Outdoor dining opens in suburbs as weekend begins
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Tonight
Police alert public after 19 gas canisters stolen in Frankford
Teen charged in connection to deadly gun shop shooting
SEPTA requiring riders to wear masks starting Monday
Show More
Protesters in Narberth, Pa. taking stand against racism
Man serving time for Philly child's murder freed on bail
Golf pro's mother speaks out after deadly Montco storm
Ocean City police sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News