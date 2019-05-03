community journalist

Volunteers install free smoke alarms in West Philadelphia

Nearly 200 volunteers went door-to-door making sure residents had working smoke alarms.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly 200 volunteers went door-to-door in West Philadelphia making sure residents had working smoke alarms.

The initiative at Malcom X Park was part of a partnership between the American Red Cross and the Philadelphia Fire Department.

At the end of the day, a total of 547 free smoke alarms were installed in the neighborhood.

The American Red Cross stresses to check smoke alarms once per month, as they cut the risk of death by fire in half. They also recommend drafting an evacuation plan for the family and practicing it twice a year.

According to Home Fire Research findings, home fires are the nation's most frequent disaster, killing seven people each day.

Residents in the Philadelphia area can dial 311 to request help from the American Red Cross.

For more information no matter where you live, you can visit their website.
