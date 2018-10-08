Local high school students got a hands-on lesson on saving lives Monday.More than 150 science students from Central High School stepped out of the classroom, and onto the University of Sciences campus to get training in CPR.These juniors and seniors are studying pharmacology, forensic science, anatomy and physiology.In addition to learning life-saving CPR, the kids also got a demonstration in administering Naloxone, the drug which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.