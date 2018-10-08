COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hands-on lesson on saving lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from Central High School stepped onto the University of Sciences campus to get training in CPR as reported during Action News at 4 on October 8, 2018..

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Local high school students got a hands-on lesson on saving lives Monday.

More than 150 science students from Central High School stepped out of the classroom, and onto the University of Sciences campus to get training in CPR.

These juniors and seniors are studying pharmacology, forensic science, anatomy and physiology.

In addition to learning life-saving CPR, the kids also got a demonstration in administering Naloxone, the drug which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Rowan University hosts leaders from area colleges
Philly's newest mascot: Please Touch Museum's Squiggles
Philadelphia to celebrate Italian pride with Columbus Day Parade
6abc to Air Cultural and Veterans Day Parades this Fall
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Show More
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Officials: Body found in Roxborough victim of stabbing
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
More News