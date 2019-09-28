pennsylvania news

Chichester High School dedicates game to resource officer's son who died in manhole

By
BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In a show of support, Chichester High School students dedicated their Friday night football game to the late son of their school resource officer.

Nearly everyone dressed in blue as part of a "blue out" for Upper Chichester officer David DiSands.

DiSands' son, Matthew, 20, was one of two men who died this past summer in a manhole in Aldan.

EMBED More News Videos

2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on July 11, 2019.





Authorities said the men were working on a sewer system.

DiSands walked into the game surrounded by his fellow officers.

The announcer let the family know that the football team would be wearing Matthew's number on their helmets for the duration of the season.

Matthew was a graduate and star athlete at Interboro High School.

Matthew DiSands



"Everyone has just been unbelievable for Matthew, and Matthew deserved every drop of it," said Matthew's grandmother Rosemarie DiSands. "He and his dad were best friends, that's all I can say, we loved him."
The students and community only wish they could do more for the beloved officer.

"We decided that coming together and honoring them tonight would just be such an amazing thing to do as a community," said student organizer Emily Farnan.

"He's a great guy and he would do anything for anyone; it's such a tragic loss," added Chichester School District School Board President Ruth Ann Baiocco.

Matthew's family said he had just graduated from the Delaware County Municipal Police Academy before his passing.

Money was also collected in Matthew's name for the Hero Scholarship Fund of Delaware County, which helps to provide scholarships for the surviving children of first responders who died in the line of duty.
Related topics:
community & eventsupper chichester townshippa. newspennsylvania newshigh schoolschoolhigh school footballpolice officer
