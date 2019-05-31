High-speed fundraiser with Ferraris on the track in South Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Action News Anchor Matt O'Donnell took a test drive in some super fast cars this week."I felt like I was going to pass out," Matt said after several trips around the track at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. For Matt, it was quite a day.Everyone was there for the CF Charities Track Day, a fundraiser ahead of Sunday's Super Car Show at the Wells Fargo Center parking lot.Larry Caplin runs the non-profit and came up with the idea for this event."The cars are really special, but what we're doing with them is really where the value is," Caplin said.The value is all of the racing buffs showing up to donate money, which goes to help children in wellness, education and their careers, in exchange for the chance to fly around a 2.25 mile, winding, snaking race track, just like the pros.Caplin took Matt out in two of his personal super cars.First up, a Ferrari FXXK Evo, a pure monster machine that makes you feel like you're actually in a fighter jet."I was twisting and turning, banking and pulling, and of course accelerating," Matt said.The car capped out at 150 miles per hour."I was taking it easy," Caplin said. "Well, look you were up there with the Blue Angles so I would have probably pushed a little harder, but I wanted to make sure you were okay."Next up was Caplin's Ferrari 5599XX Evo, another epic rumbler on wheels.By now, this passenger was worried he would faint from the G-forces - or maybe something worse."It was flat out awesome. And the fastest I've ever been on land," Matt said."Lateral G's, forward, back, it's all, it's the fun of it. If you're not feeling that, then drive on the street," Caplin said.All of these super cars, and nearly 400 more will be at the Super Car Show on Sunday morning.