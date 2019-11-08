Community & Events

Marcella Fellen celebrates 100 years of life

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) -- A celebration took place in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia for the city's newest centenarian.

Marcella Fellen is now 100 years old.

Friday the congregation of Saint Martin of Tours Church hosted a birthday party in her honor.

Fellen attributes her longevity to not smoking or drinking.

She believes in going forward in life, not backward. and she says it is important to stay active and involved in people's lives.
