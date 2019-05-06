Community & Events

MontCo students skip to their own beat.

Kids from Fort Washington Elementary take part in the Kids Heart challenge 2019 as reported during Action News at 5 on May 6, 2019.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some students in Montgomery County are skipping to their own beat.

Kids from Fort Washington Elementary spent Monday afternoon taking part in the Kids Heart challenge 2019.

They should be proud of themselves.

The American Heart Association presented them with a plaque for raising over $300,000 dollars throughout the years.

5th grader Paige Sunday was also honored.

In the last 9 years, her family has raised $35,000 dollars.
