Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms

RENO, NEVADA -- A Nevada school district is rethinking bathroom designs to help eliminate questions regarding which restroom children should use based on gender identity.

The Washoe County Public School District says student safety is an added benefit of the new design, according to KTVN in Reno.

In the re-design, each stall is its own room for all to share, with a wall that reaches from floor to ceiling to provide complete privacy. The privacy stall will also prevent someone from putting a cellphone camera in the stall, which the district noted was a problem in the past.

Both genders also share a handwashing station outside of the stalls.

"When you go into traditional restrooms, oftentimes that's an area where students really don't feel safe," says Adam Searcy of the Washoe County School District. "These are really the standard that we are going to, and we feel like it's going to alleviate a lot of those concerns within those traditional style bathrooms."

KTVN reports many in the area have been receptive to the new design, with one interviewee saying it represents what happens in the home.
