New Castle County 2020 Census job fair

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County is starting to get word out about the upcoming 2020 Census, and the job opportunities that come with it.State and county leaders met with the public Wednesday morning at the Route 9 Library.They want to make sure everyone is prepared and informed.Census data is used to distribute billions of dollars in funding to states each year.Delaware wants to make sure the money is given to communities that truly need it.