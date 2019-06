EMBED >More News Videos Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 29, 2018.

TRENTON (WPVI) -- The iconic festival Art All Night returns to Trenton this weekend with new security measures in place. Seventeen people were shot at the 24-hour arts and music festival last year.This year, the event perimeter will be fenced off with access only from two entrances.Attendees must go through a security check.No new entries will be allowed after midnight Saturday.Public entry resumes at 7 a.m. Sunday.