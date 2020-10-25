Medford, New Jersey businesses hold trick-or-treating with COVID-19 precautions

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey reported nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Governor Phil Murphy says it's the highest daily case number since May.As officials continue to plead with people to wear masks and social distance, many are trying to figure out how to celebrate Halloween.In Medford, New Jersey, families did some early trick-or-treating with precautions.Trick-or-treaters streamed down the sidewalks, while many wore cloth masks with their costumes.Business owners served candy with tongs and gloved hands."That's my go-to tool when I'm grilling at home, so I figured why not give it a shot," said Craig Caccala, owner of Game On Arcade.In normal circumstances, a Halloween parade is held in Medford, but state gathering restrictions ruled that out.The Medford Business Association decided to try contactless trick-or-treating instead. The turnout was much bigger than expected."We have a lot of small businesses that struggled throughout the pandemic. We lost a few, unfortunately. It's great to see people on Main Street," said Abbie Galie, a business owner and board member of the Medford Business Association.About 20 shops on Main Street participated.The Medford Arts Center got creative and created a candy chute out of a long piece of plastic piping."The kids totally love it," said Lesha Moore, executive director of the Medford Arts Center.Moore says the members who handed out candy had just as much fun as the kids.Children stayed at least six feet away as the candy came down the tube, landing right in their bags.New Jersey's Halloween guidelines say a costume Halloween mask will not offer the protection of a cloth one.The guidelines also encourage people to leave candy out in a socially distanced arrangement, rather than placing it directly into bags.